Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, June 21, 2021 evening update

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,180,632 people have been immunized by one dose (+14,764 from Sunday)
2,856,666 people have been fully immunized (+27,464)

Cases: 554,090 (+222 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 31,174 (+3)
People tested: 3,142,921 (+2,022)
Deaths among cases: 6,736 (+5)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,918 (+32)
Outbreaks: 5,481 (+1)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 72,736 cases (+42 from Sunday) and 864 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,500 cases (+5) and 417 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,910 cases (+1) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).

