Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, June 15 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

29,299 cases*

5,269 hospitalized

60 counties (unchanged)

250,523 people tested**

1,605 deaths among cases, 1,373 deaths due to COVID-19

314 outbreaks

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,941 positive cases and 103 deaths.

Pueblo County is reporting 352 positive cases and 22 deaths.