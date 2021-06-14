Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, June 14, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,134,335 people have been immunized by one dose (+6,324 from Saturday)

2,763,711 people have been fully immunized (+16,130)

Cases: 551,328 (+710 from Saturday)

Hospitalizations: 30,903 (+24)

People tested: 3,120,603 (+5,406)

Deaths among cases: 6,688 (+2)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,844 (+12)

Outbreaks: 5,466 (+2)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 72,148 cases (+171 from Saturday) and 857 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,409 cases (+40) and 414 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,886 cases (+4) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).