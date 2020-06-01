Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, June 1 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

26,577 cases* (+199 from Sunday)

4,372 hospitalized (+25)

60 counties (unchanged)

188,069 people tested** (+4,122)

1,458 deaths among cases, 1,185 (+4) deaths due to COVID-19

282 outbreaks (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,748 cases and 89 deaths.

Pueblo County has a total of 298 (+10) confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 5,399 is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County.

Governor Polis Signs Updated Executive Order to Transition to Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors

Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order, transitioning from Safer at Home to Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors. The new order encourages individuals over age 65 and those with underlying health conditions to get out and enjoy the state’s outdoor spaces at a safe social distance in addition to staying at home as much as possible. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also released draft guidance on houses of worship, outdoor recreation, personal recreation and updates to the child care and personal services guidelines. Playgrounds and swimming pools can open at limited capacity. CDPHE is soliciting input from industry and key stakeholders on the draft guidance by Wednesday at Noon. The final version will be released on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

CDPHE also released guidance on short-term rentals, allowing them to reopen effective today. Guidance issued under Safer at Home is still in effect unless updated by this executive order or under CDPHE.

New Website Offering Advice for Teens from Teens Launches

The Community Health Partnership has launched a new website, Beyond the Curve, for teens from teens that offers local resources, tips and support for youth in the Pikes Peak region. The content includes everything from tips on how to stay entertained with more limited in-person social interactions to addressing grief and other mental and emotional health issues. The site was created with help from Pueblo Communities That Care.

BERT Launches Another Survey to Gain Insight into Impacts of COVID-19 on Local Businesses

The Pueblo Business Economic Recovery Team launched a fourth survey seeking input from local businesses on the impacts of COVID-19 on business. The survey responses will help the BERT team better advocate on behalf of local businesses and how to keep the region economically sustainable through the pandemic. To take the survey go here https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZGSK27T

Governor Extends Several Executive Orders to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Jared Polis extended several executive orders that were set to expire May 30. The order to temporarily suspend certain statutes concerning taxpayer filing requirements for certain taxable property has been extended for 30 days. Another order allowing food trucks to operate at state rest areas to support the movement of commercial vehicle activities due to COVID-19 has been extended another 30 days. Polis also extended for 15 days, limiting evictions, foreclosures and public utility disconnections and expediting unemployment insurance. To see the extended orders go to the colorado.gov.