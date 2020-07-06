Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 6 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
34,257 cases* (+192 from Sunday)
5,591 hospitalized (+26)
61 counties (unchanged)
357,751 people tested** (+4,993)
1,691 deaths (-10) among cases, 1,542 deaths (+21) due to COVID-19
367 outbreaks (+1)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 2,645 positive cases (+37) and 109 deaths (-11).
Pueblo County has reported 408 positive cases (+1) and 30 deaths (unchanged).