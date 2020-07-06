Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 6 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

34,257 cases* (+192 from Sunday)

5,591 hospitalized (+26)

61 counties (unchanged)

357,751 people tested** (+4,993)

1,691 deaths (-10) among cases, 1,542 deaths (+21) due to COVID-19

367 outbreaks (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 2,645 positive cases (+37) and 109 deaths (-11).

Pueblo County has reported 408 positive cases (+1) and 30 deaths (unchanged).