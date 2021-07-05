Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 5, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,250,814 people have been immunized by one dose (unchanged from Sunday)

2,971,555 people have been fully immunized (unchanged)

Cases: 559,704 (+170 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 31,838 (+13)

People tested: 3,184,919 (+1,919)

Deaths among cases: 6,817 (unchanged)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,028 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 5,504 (-1)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 73,673 cases (+38 from Sunday) and 880 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,633 cases (+5) and 420 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,926 cases (+2) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).