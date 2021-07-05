Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 5, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,250,814 people have been immunized by one dose (unchanged from Sunday)
2,971,555 people have been fully immunized (unchanged)

Cases: 559,704 (+170 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 31,838 (+13)
People tested: 3,184,919 (+1,919)
Deaths among cases: 6,817 (unchanged)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,028 (unchanged)
Outbreaks: 5,504 (-1)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 73,673 cases (+38 from Sunday) and 880 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,633 cases (+5) and 420 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,926 cases (+2) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local