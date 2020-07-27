Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 27 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

44,565 cases* (+229 from Sunday)

6,271 hospitalized (+3)

63 counties (unchanged)

497,265 people tested** (+2,929)

1,799 deaths (+5) among cases, 1,668 deaths (+7) due to COVID-19

457 outbreaks (unchanged)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 4,150 positive cases (+22) and 127 deaths (+2).

Pueblo County has reported 573 positive cases (+14) and 34 deaths (+1).

CDC Adds Guidance on Isolation or People with Weakened Immune Systems

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people with conditions that weaken their immune system might need to stay home longer than 10 days. Individuals with weakened immune systems are recommended to talk to your healthcare provider. For more on isolation guidance visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.

Governor Amends Executive Order on Alcohol Sales Ceasing at 10 p.m.

Governor Jared Polis issued an amendment to the executive order prohibiting the sale of alcohol for consumption at licensed establishments after 10 p.m. The amendment clarifies that liquor stores and retail businesses can continue to sell alcohol after 10 p.m. to include delivery services. Takeout alcohol beverages are not permitted after 10 p.m. The order is in effective for 30 days. To read the executive order click here.

Governor Extends Several Executive Order to Include Elective Surgeries, Funding for Childcare Services and Certain Regulatory Statutes

Governor Jared Polis recently extended several executive orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. Polis extended the order allowing some voluntary and elective surgeries and procedures. The extension was effective July 23 and shall expire in 30 days. To see the executive order click here.

Polis extended the order allowing the ability of Coloradoans to continue getting marriage licenses while clerk and recorder offices are closed. The order can be found here. He also extended the order suspending certain regulatory statutes (found here) concerning petition collection for unaffiliated and independent candidates. Polis also signed an executive order directing the Colorado Department of Human Service to access federal funds for childcare services.