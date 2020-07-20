Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 20 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

40,566 cases* (+424 from Sunday)

6,057 hospitalized (+25)

63 counties (unchanged)

448,204 people tested** (+9,136)

1,758 deaths (+6) among cases, 1,615 deaths (unchanged) due to COVID-19

428 outbreaks (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 3,604 positive cases (+87) and 121 deaths (+3).

Pueblo County has reported 502 positive cases (+19) and 32 deaths (unchanged).