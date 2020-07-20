Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 20 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
40,566 cases* (+424 from Sunday)
6,057 hospitalized (+25)
63 counties (unchanged)
448,204 people tested** (+9,136)
1,758 deaths (+6) among cases, 1,615 deaths (unchanged) due to COVID-19
428 outbreaks (+1)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 3,604 positive cases (+87) and 121 deaths (+3).
Pueblo County has reported 502 positive cases (+19) and 32 deaths (unchanged).