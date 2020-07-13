Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 13 evening update

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

37,242 cases* (+329 from Sunday)

5,941 hospitalized (+46)

61 counties (unchanged)

401,942 people tested** (+5,579)

1,727 deaths (+2) among cases, 1,589 deaths (-3) due to COVID-19

399 outbreaks (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 3,102 positive cases (+43) and 116 deaths (+1).

Pueblo County has reported 444 positive cases (+12) and 31 deaths (unchanged).