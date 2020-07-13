Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 13 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
37,242 cases* (+329 from Sunday)
5,941 hospitalized (+46)
61 counties (unchanged)
401,942 people tested** (+5,579)
1,727 deaths (+2) among cases, 1,589 deaths (-3) due to COVID-19
399 outbreaks (+1)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 3,102 positive cases (+43) and 116 deaths (+1).
Pueblo County has reported 444 positive cases (+12) and 31 deaths (unchanged).