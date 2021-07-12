Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 12, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
3,278,707 people have been immunized by one dose (+2,147 from Sunday).
3,008,436 people have been fully immunized (+3,905)
Cases: 563,086 (+323 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 32,097 (+4)
People tested: 3,207,362 (+2,080)
Deaths among cases: 6,853 (unchanged)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,077 (+7)
Outbreaks: 5,530 (+1)
As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 74,223 cases (+52 from Sunday) and 885 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,680 cases (+2) and 423 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,935 cases (+2) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).