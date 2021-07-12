Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 12, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,278,707 people have been immunized by one dose (+2,147 from Sunday).
3,008,436 people have been fully immunized (+3,905)

Cases: 563,086 (+323 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 32,097 (+4)
People tested: 3,207,362 (+2,080)
Deaths among cases: 6,853 (unchanged)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,077 (+7)
Outbreaks: 5,530 (+1)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 74,223 cases (+52 from Sunday) and 885 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,680 cases (+2) and 423 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,935 cases (+2) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local