Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, July 12, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,278,707 people have been immunized by one dose (+2,147 from Sunday).

3,008,436 people have been fully immunized (+3,905)

Cases: 563,086 (+323 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 32,097 (+4)

People tested: 3,207,362 (+2,080)

Deaths among cases: 6,853 (unchanged)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,077 (+7)

Outbreaks: 5,530 (+1)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 74,223 cases (+52 from Sunday) and 885 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,680 cases (+2) and 423 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,935 cases (+2) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).