Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, January 4 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 113,700 (+2,021 from Sunday administered Phase 1A and 1B)

Cases: 343,435 (+2,185 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 18,747 (+34)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,166,012 (+7,184)

Deaths among cases: 4,944 (+10), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,907 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 3,065 (+12)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 42,325 cases (+296 from Sunday) and 582 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 13,523 cases (+98) and 326 deaths (+1); Teller County has reported 1,014 cases (+14) and nine deaths (unchanged).