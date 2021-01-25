Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, January 25 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 372,200 people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)

82,659 people have been immunized with two doses

Cases: 387,462

Hospitalizations: 21,263

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,356,131

Deaths among cases: 5,512, Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,775

Outbreaks: 3,416

As of today, El Paso County has reported 46,818 cases and 685 deaths; Pueblo County has reported 14,177 cases and 356 deaths; Teller County has reported 1,146 cases and 13 deaths.