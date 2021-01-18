Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, January 18 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 278,686 people immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)

49,744 people immunized with two doses

Cases: 376,171

Hospitalizations: 20,717

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,301,784

Deaths among cases: 5,386, Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,502

Outbreaks: 3,295

As of today, El Paso County has reported 45,810 cases and 672 deaths; Pueblo County has reported 14,024 cases and 342 deaths; Teller County has reported 1,113 cases and 12 deaths.