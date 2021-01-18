Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, January 18 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine: 278,686 people immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)
49,744 people immunized with two doses
Cases: 376,171
Hospitalizations: 20,717
Counties: 64
People tested: 2,301,784
Deaths among cases: 5,386, Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,502
Outbreaks: 3,295
As of today, El Paso County has reported 45,810 cases and 672 deaths; Pueblo County has reported 14,024 cases and 342 deaths; Teller County has reported 1,113 cases and 12 deaths.