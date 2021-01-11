Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, January 11 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 187,641 people immunized by one dose ( +4,318 administered Phase 1A and 1B)

35,798 people immunized with two doses (+1,920 from Sunday)

Cases: 362,825 (+1,677 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 20,015 (+30)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,247,455 (+7,538)

Deaths among cases: 5,213 (+5), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,183 (+76)

Outbreaks: 3,187 (+8)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 44,372 cases (+167 from Sunday) and 630 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 13,843 cases (+41) and 336 deaths (+1); Teller County has reported 1,061 cases (+1) and 11 deaths (unchanged).