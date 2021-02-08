Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, February 8 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 541,770 people have been immunized by one dose (+2,180 administered from Sunday in Phase 1A and 1B)

210,928 people have been immunized with two doses (+3,366)

Cases: 406,276 (+987 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 22,329 (+23)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,458,468 (+5,832)

Deaths among cases: 5,733 (+2), Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,515 (+61)

Outbreaks: 3,633 (+6)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 48,961 cases (+110) and 718 deaths (+2); Pueblo County has reported 14,449 cases (+8) and 360 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,209 cases (+3) and 14 deaths (unchanged).