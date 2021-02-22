Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, February 22 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 801,329 people have been immunized by one dose (+3,695 administered from Sunday in Phase 1A and 1B)

388,490 people have been immunized with two doses (+9,346)

Cases: 421,294 (+680 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 23,183 (+14)

People tested: 2,537,701 (+4,430)

Deaths among cases: 5,893 (+1)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,723 (+4)

Outbreaks: 3,817 (+11)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 51,036 cases (+85 from Sunday) and 742 deaths (+1). Pueblo County has reported 14,881 cases (+2) and 362 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,252 cases (+4) and 14 deaths (unchanged).