Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, February 15 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 686,231 people have been immunized by one dose (+19,533 administered from Sunday in Phase 1A and 1B)

308,294 people have been immunized with two doses (+5,880)

Cases: 414,369 (+533 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 22,812 (+15)

People tested: 2,503,262 (+3,268)

Deaths among cases: 5,826 (+2)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,581 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 3,738 (+3)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 50,029 cases (+51 from Sunday) and 728 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 14,796 cases (+2) and 362 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,226 cases (+1) and 14 deaths (unchanged).