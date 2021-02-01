Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, February 1 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 464,805 people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)

132,344 people have been immunized with two doses

Cases: 397,063

Hospitalizations: 21,844

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,405,879

Deaths among cases: 5,641, Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,313

Outbreaks: 3,519

As of today, El Paso County has reported 47,777 cases and 705 deaths; Pueblo County has reported 14,339 cases and 356 deaths; Teller County has reported 1,181 cases and 14 deaths.