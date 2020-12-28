Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, December 28 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 67,047 doses administered (Phase 1A)

Cases: 326,668 (+1,650 from Sunday)
Hospitalizations: 17,962 (+50)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 2,114,256 (+6,480)
Deaths among cases: 4,631 (+21), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,717 (+112)
Outbreaks: 2,965 (+6)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 39,887 cases (unchanged from Sunday) and 533 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 12,884 cases (unchanged) and 288 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 956 cases (unchanged) and seven deaths (unchanged).

