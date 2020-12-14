Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, December 14 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 291,104 (+2,911 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 16,174 (+48)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,968,881 (+13,275)

Deaths among cases: 3,969 (+11), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,086 (+74)

Outbreaks: 2,631 (+17)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 35,496 cases (+373 from Sunday) and 431 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 11,615 cases (+200) and 218 deaths (+2); Teller County has reported 861 cases (+5) and six deaths (unchanged).