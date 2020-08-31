Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, August 31 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

57,424 cases*

7,028 hospitalized

63 counties (unchanged)

710,923 people tested**

1,945 deaths among cases, 1,849 deaths due to COVID-19

604 outbreaks

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 6,018 positive cases and 152 deaths.

Pueblo County has reported 868 positive cases and 34 deaths (unchanged).

Teller County has reported 162 positive cases and 3 deaths (unchanged).

MAKO to run Pueblo’s Free Community COVID-19 Testing Site

Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be operated by MAKO started Monday, August 31. Currently the test site is relocated just outside the Colorado State Fairgrounds.The site will operate in the parking lot at Arroyo and Acero avenues through September 9 while the 2020 Reimagined Colorado State Fair is in session. The testing site will continue to operate on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and every second and fourth Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no limit to the number of people who can be tested per day.