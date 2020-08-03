Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, August 3 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

47,968 cases* (+252 from Sunday)

6,487 hospitalized (+13)

63 counties (unchanged)

548,808 people tested** (+4,785)

1,844 deaths (unchanged) among cases, 1,710 deaths (+19) due to COVID-19

483 outbreaks (+2)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 4,625 positive cases (+41) and 136 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 620 positive cases (+7) and 34 deaths (unchanged).

PUEBLO DATA: