Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, August 214 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

55,341 cases* (+198 from Sunday)

6,845 hospitalized (+4)

63 counties (unchanged)

673,913 people tested** (+4,919)

1,919 deaths among cases (+1), 1,824 deaths due to COVID-19 (+9)

572 outbreaks (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 5,723 positive cases (unchanged) and 150 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 798 positive cases (unchanged) and 34 deaths (unchanged).

Teller County has reported 154 positive cases (unchanged) and 3 deaths (unchanged).