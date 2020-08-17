Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, August 17 evening update

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

53,370 cases*

6,739 hospitalized

63 counties (unchanged)

636,081 people tested**

1,896 deaths among cases, 1,778 deaths due to COVID-19

545 outbreaks

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 5,509 positive cases and 144 deaths.

Pueblo County has reported 762 positive cases and 34 deaths.

Teller County has reported 145 positive cases and 3 deaths.