Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, August 17 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
53,370 cases*
6,739 hospitalized
63 counties (unchanged)
636,081 people tested**
1,896 deaths among cases, 1,778 deaths due to COVID-19
545 outbreaks
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 5,509 positive cases and 144 deaths.
Pueblo County has reported 762 positive cases and 34 deaths.
Teller County has reported 145 positive cases and 3 deaths.