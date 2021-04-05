Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, April 5, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,837,138 people have been immunized by one dose (+11,220 from Sunday)

1,105,853 people have been fully immunized (+7,419)

Cases: 468,988 (+867 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 25,774 (+8)

People tested: 2,755,782 (+4,148)

Deaths among cases: 6,126 (unchanged)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,262 (+9)

Outbreaks: 4,330 (+1)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 57,731 cases (+128 from Sunday) and 761 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 16,075 cases (+30) and 365 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,463 cases (+4) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).