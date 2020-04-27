Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, April 27 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

13,879 cases* (+438 from Sunday)

2,485 hospitalized (+47)

56 counties (unchanged)

66,341 people tested** (+3,067)

706 deaths (+26)

144 outbreaks (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County is reporting 68 deaths which 7.74% death rate, Pueblo County is reporting 9 deaths which is 6.72% death rate, and Teller County is reporting 2 deaths.

More COVID-19 testing sites are opening in our area, so we've compiled an updated list of testing sites in El Paso County and Pueblo County. IF YOU'RE THINKING OF GETTING TESTED, please visit our website first for more information on these testing sites: https://t.co/rK68fL8cqI pic.twitter.com/oct3LqIk91 — Public Health (@EPCPublicHealth) April 27, 2020

Colorado State Patrol Lifts Statewide Accident Alert

The Colorado State Patrol announced Monday the accident alert is no longer in effect and anyone involved in a crash must report it to law enforcement. The CSP went on accident alert statewide March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Releases Safer-at-Home Executive Order

Governor Jared Polis released the Safer-at-Home executive order that outlines changes that allow for a more sustainable way of living while slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and allowing more residents to return to work. The changes happening during Safer-at-Home go into effect today, May 1 and May 4. The goal of Safer-at-Home is to maintain 60% to 65% social distancing and vulnerable residents should continue to stay at home. The order is effective April 27 and is tentatively set to expire in 30 days. Read the Safer-at-Home Order here.

Governor Signs Executive Order Allowing Medical, Dental, Veterinary Elective Procedures

Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order that is effective April 27 allowing for medical, dental and veterinary voluntary elective surgeries to resume as long as the health care facility or other setting is following the required safety protocols. The order requires facilities performing the procedures to establish a plan to reduce or stop voluntary or elective surgeries and procedures if there is a surge of COVID-19 infections in the county. Read the executive order here.

Governor Polis Creates New Normal Advisory Board

Governor Jared Polis established a New Normal Advisory board to advise him and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on coordinating polices and rules designed to maximize social distancing during the Safer-at-Home phase. The board will focus on how local jurisdictions and local public health agencies coordinate with the state on public education efforts that aim to maximize compliance and enforcement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the order here.

Colorado Joins Pact with Western States on Modifying Stay-at-Home and Fighting COVID-19

Governor Jared Polis announced today Colorado has joined the Western States Pact, a working group of governors with a shared vision for modifying stay at home and fighting COVID-19. The other states in the pact are Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington. The shared principles to the agreement are: Our residents’ health comes first; health outcomes and science, not politics, will guide decisions and states will only be effective by working together.