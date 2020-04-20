Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, April 20 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

10,106 case

1,880 hospitalized

56 counties

47,466 people tested

449 deaths

113 outbreaks

El Paso County is reporting 50 deaths, Pueblo has 7 deaths and Teller County has two.

Community Marketplace Supporting Pueblo Launched

A marketplace featuring local products and businesses has launched a new website supportingpueblo.com to help support local businesses. The website provides a list of local restaurants and businesses that offer curbside pick-up, online shopping and delivery. It also allows for the public to shop local favorites from a single online site and have the items available for pick up or delivery.

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center Providing iPad Use for COVID-19 Patients

Centura Health, including St. Mary Corwin Medical Center, is providing iPads to COVID-19 patients hospitalized in their facilities as a way to enhance the healing process. The iPads and virtual meeting technology are being used to help COVID-19 isolated patients connect with loved ones. Every COVID-19 patient room will be equipped with the device.

District 60 Hosting Virtual Community Forum/Town Hall on Design of East and Centennial High Schools

District 60 is hosting a second virtual Community Forum/Town Hall on the new design of East and Centennial high schools Wednesday at 6 p.m. Architects from MOA Architects and HGF Architects are taking feedback from the community. Log on to the District 60 Vimeo channel, http://bit.ly/D60Video.

Pueblo Latino Chamber Offers Online Resource Site for Business Community

The Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce has a website myemail.constantcontact.com/UPDATED-COVID-19–Federal—Colorado–Support-for-Small-Businesses.html?soid=1123123555194&aid=3r5gzV66hVo to offer resources for the local business community.

State Enhances myColorado Mobile App to Help Residents Stay Current on COVID-19 Information

The State has made enhancements to the myColorado mobile app to help residents be informed on current COVID-19 information and access food, cash, medical and early childhood assistance on the Colorado PEAK website. The enhancements also allow for the ability to display vehicle registrations in the app and chat with myColorado support staff. Download the myColorado from the Apple App Store or Google Ply.

State Health Department Launches Pilot COVID-19 Symptom Tracker Survey

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a short survey designed to track symptoms of COVID-19, even among those who are unable or do not need to get a test. The data collected in the survey cannot replace official case data confirmed in testing, but it may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in a given area or region. The symptom tracker is on the “do you have symptoms?” webpage on the COVID-19 website.