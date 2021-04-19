Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, April 19, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,366,344 people have been immunized by one dose (+165,741 from Friday)

1,489,481 people have been fully immunized (+149,601)

Cases: 491,066 (+7,258from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 26,854 (+280)

People tested: 2,841,071 (+28,850)

Deaths among cases: 6,201 (+29)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,344 (+25)

Outbreaks: 4,629 (+57)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 60,583 cases (+800 from Friday) and 768 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 16,572 cases (-35) and 376 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,543 cases (+28) and 15 deaths among cases (+1).