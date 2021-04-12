Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, April 12, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,122,809 people have been immunized by one dose (+49,280 from Sunday)

1,292,845 people have been fully immunized (+19,947)

Cases: 479,590 (+912 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 26,285 (+11)

People tested: 2,797,318 (+3,703)

Deaths among cases: 6,157 (unchanged)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,303 (+7)

Outbreaks: 4,481 (+26)

As of Monday, El Paso County has reported 59,168 cases (+165 from Sunday) and 764 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 16,449 cases (+50) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,508 cases (+2) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).