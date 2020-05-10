Coronavirus in Colorado: May 9 Update

DENVER — Here are a look at the updated case numbers for Coronavirus in Colorado.

19,375 Cases (+548)

3,623 Hospitalized (+23)

967 Deaths (+7)

59 Counties (unchanged)

100,610 People tested (+3,838)

There are 1,110 cases in El Paso County, according to El Paso County Public Health data. Pueblo has 176 cases.

Fremont County has confirmed 23 cases. Teller County is reporting 30 cases.

Here a look at a state map of cases per county:

(Photo:CDPHE)

Below is a per capita (per 100,000 people) map for COVID cases in Colorado Counties.

(Photo:CDPHE)

What this graph shows: The rate of people testing positive for, or determined as a probable case of, COVID-19 in each county.

NOTE ABOUT RATES: Because population sizes vary widely, rates are often used instead of counts to better compare the level of disease across different populations. This is done by dividing the number of cases in a community by the population of that community, and then multiplying that number by 100,000. Regardless of the true population of any given county, an estimated comparison can be made across populations by using a baseline of 100,000 people.

What to know about this data::