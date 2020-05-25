Coronavirus in Colorado: May 25 evening update

According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

24,269 cases* (+305 from Sunday)

4,128 hospitalized (+9)

60 counties (unchanged)

153,683 people tested** (+3,375)

1,333 (+1) among cases 1,088 (unchanged) deaths due to COVID-19

266 outbreaks (+2)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

Pueblo County is reporting 263 cases with 14 deaths.

El Paso County is reporting 1,535 cases with 89 deaths.

District 70 Will Not Serve Lunch on Monday

District 70 will not provide lunch service on Monday, May 25 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The lunch service will resume on May 27. The district also announced the summer lunch program will begin June 1.

Symptomatic Individuals Encouraged to do Pilot COVID-19 Symptom Tracker Survey

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a short survey designed to track symptoms of COVID-19, even among those who are unable or do not need to get a test. The data collected in the survey cannot replace official case data confirmed in testing, but it may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in each area or region. The symptom tracker is on the “do you have symptoms?” webpage on the COVID-19 website.