Coronavirus in Colorado: May 22 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

23,487 cases* (+296 from Thursday)

4,082 hospitalized (+45)

60 counties (unchanged)

142,667 people tested** (+2,730)

1,324 (+14) among cases 1,088 (+26) deaths due to COVID-19

260 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

Pueblo County is reporting 233 cases with 14 deaths.

El Paso County is reporting 1,460 cases with 88 deaths.

Pueblo County’s Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Opened Friday

Pueblo County’s free drive-thru testing opened Friday, May 22, for anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 (body aches, loss of sense of taste or smell, cough, difficulty breathing, fever over 100.4 degrees, chills, headache, sore throat, and muscle pain) and certain groups of asymptomatic people. The testing site, which will end on May 29, is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue). Individuals tested must be inside an enclosed vehicle for safety. No walk-ups or motorcycles are allowed through the testing site. The site is open to neighboring counties. Everybody being tested must be able to administer the test to themselves. The first 250 individuals each day will have access to drive up testing. No physician order is required, and all testing is free.

View a video of the COVID-19 Self-Swabbing Test https://youtu.be/vsQVxsQY3jc

District 70 Will Not Serve Lunch on Monday

District 70 will not provide lunch service on Monday, May 25 due to the Memorial Day holiday. The lunch service will resume on May 27. The district also announced the summer lunch program will begin June 1.

Symptomatic Individuals Encouraged to do Pilot COVID-19 Symptom Tracker Survey

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a short survey designed to track symptoms of COVID-19, even among those who are unable or do not need to get a test. The data collected in the survey cannot replace official case data confirmed in testing, but it may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in each area or region. The symptom tracker is on the “do you have symptoms?” webpage on the COVID-19 website.