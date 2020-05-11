Coronavirus in Colorado: May 10

DENVER — The state health department updated cases data on Sunday.
19,705 Cases (+331 cases)
3,631 Hospitalized (+8)
60 Counties (+1)
104,077 People tested (+3,467)
190 Outbreaks (+2)
971 Deaths (+4)
Bent County confirmed it’s first case of COVID-19 today.
Gov. Polis Sunday signed Executive Order D 2020 060 amending and extending Executive Order D 2020 034, temporarily suspending certain regulatory statutes related to the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), including Division of Youth Services centers, and public and private behavioral health facilities, to enable CDHS to respond to the pandemic and undertake efforts to prevent or contain the spread of COVID-19 in CDHS facilities.
Read the full Executive Order here.
If you have a question on what should and now be open during this Safer at Home order find the state’s FAQs here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home-faq