Coronavirus in Colorado: July 26

DENVER — On Sunday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data on Coronavirus cases in the state.

44,336 Cases

6,268 Hospitalized

63 Counties

494,626 People tested

457 Outbreaks

1,794 Deaths among cases and 1,661 Deaths due to COVID-19

By looking at the total number of cases statewide you can see a continued upward trend. Data for the most recent day shows a jump of 618 cases since Saturday.

The below graph shows that the largest age group now impacted by COVID-19 is people ages 20-29.

This data was the reason behind the Governor’s recent move to make last call for alcohol at bars at 10 p.m. hoping to limit the spread among that age group. You can see though their case count is high — only 4.1 percent of 20 to 29-year-olds are being hospitalized from the virus.

