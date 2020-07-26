Coronavirus in Colorado: July 25

DENVER– On Saturday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data on Coronavirus cases in the state.

43,789 Cases

6,261 Hospitalized

63 Counties

487,235 People tested

457 Outbreaks

1,794 Deaths among cases and 1,661 Deaths due to COVID-19

By looking at the total number of cases statewide you can see a continued upward trend. Data for the most recent day shows a jump of 686 cases since Friday, this is the largest single-day case count since April 29.

The below graph shows that the largest age group now impacted by COVID-19 is people ages 20-29.

This data was the reason behind the Governor’s recent move to make last call for alcohol at bars at 10 p.m. hoping to limit the spread among that age group. You can see though their case count is high — only 4.5 percent of 20 to 29-year-olds are being hospitalized from the virus.

Here’s a look at case counts for each county. El Paso County remains at fourth for the county with the most amount of cases. Currently, El Paso County is at 4,033 confirmed cases.

