AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Working out while wearing a face covering is not pleasant. Colorado is known for being a fit and active state, but staying that way during a pandemic is not easy.

“Exercise is key,” said Dr. Kalen Abbott, an ER physician at The Medical Center of Aurora. “It’s key for our mental health. It’s key for our physical health. Everybody still needs to be exercising to whatever degree they were doing it before COVID, if they can.”