Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

As FOX21 News has reported, two of those deaths occurred in El Paso County.

According to the report, there are 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County, two confirmed cases in Pueblo County, and, so far, no confirmed cases in Teller County.

However, as El Paso County Deputy Director Leon Kelly said this week while addressing the board of county commissioners, “the laboratory confirmed cases represent a very small percentage of what’s actually out there.”

That’s because, he said, once someone is infected it can take up to 14 days for them to present with symptoms of the disease. Adding to that, he noted some people who experience symptoms won’t seek medical treatment, or they’ll seek medical treatment and never be tested for COVID-19. And, finally, when patients do go in for official testing, he said, in many cases they’re waiting up to a week to find out results.

