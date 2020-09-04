Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, September 4 evening update

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 58,655 (+368 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 7,125 (+72)

Counties: 63 (unchanged)

People tested: 732,022 (+6,927)

Deaths among cases: 1,966 (+11), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,866 (+5)

Outbreaks: 628 (+3)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,156 cases (+58 from Thursday) and 155 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 905 cases (+10) and 34 deaths (unchanged); and Teller County has reported 163 cases (+unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).