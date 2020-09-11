Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, September 11 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 60,492 (+307 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 7,208 (+22)

Counties: 63 (unchanged)

People tested: 766,113 (+5,503)

Deaths among cases: 1,985 (+6), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,889 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 655 (+3)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,307 cases (+23 from Thursday) and 159 deaths (+2); Pueblo County has reported 965 cases (+5) and 34 deaths (unchanged); and Teller County has reported 166 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).