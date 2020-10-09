Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, October 9 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Cases: 76,619 (+834 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 7,855 (+21)
Counties: 64
People tested: 984,996 (+10,821)
Deaths among cases: 2,095 (+8), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,998 (+1)
Outbreaks: 846 (+13)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,549 cases (+90 from Thursday) and 182 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,317 cases (+33) and 38 deaths (+1); Teller County has reported 181 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).