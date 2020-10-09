Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, October 9 evening update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DENVER – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 76,619 (+834 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 7,855 (+21)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 984,996 (+10,821)
Deaths among cases: 2,095 (+8), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,998 (+1)
Outbreaks: 846 (+13)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,549 cases (+90 from Thursday) and 182 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,317 cases (+33) and 38 deaths (+1); Teller County has reported 181 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local