Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, October 30 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 104,426 (+2,412 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 9,031 (+88)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,207,438 (+11,136)

Deaths among cases: 2,278 (+10), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,105 (+10)

Outbreaks: 1,197 (+31)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 10,411 cases (unchanged) and 202 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 2,141 cases (unchanged) and 44 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 232 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).

Today the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) provided an update on counties that have moved to stricter levels of the COVID-19 dial— and counties that are expected to move in the coming days.

Douglas County will move to Safer at Home 2 on Nov. 4

El Paso County will move to Safer at Home 2 on Nov. 4

Otero County moved to Safer at Home 2 on Oct. 30

Crowley County moved Safer at Home 2 on Oct. 30

Prowers County moved Safer at Home 2 on Oct. 30

Adams County moved to Safer at Home 3 on Oct. 28

Arapahoe County moved to Safer at Home 2 on Oct. 28

Denver County moved to Safer at Home 3 on Oct. 28

La Plata County moved to Safer at Home 2 on Oct. 26

Kit Carson moved to Safer at Home 2 on Oct. 26

Mesa County moved to Safer at Home 1 on Oct. 26.

Elbert County moved to Safer at Home 2 on Oct. 24

These moves are indicative of rising cases and mounting pressure on the health care system. State health officials urge all Coloradans to avoid gatherings, stay home when they’re sick, get tested if they aren’t feeling well or have been exposed to the virus, wear a mask, physically distance, and wash their hands frequently.

The dial framework has five levels that guide a county’s response to COVID-19. Capacity restrictions for businesses, restaurants, schools, places of worship, and other locations vary based on a county’s dial level. A county’s dial level is determined by three metrics:

New cases: how much the virus is circulating in a county.

how much the virus is circulating in a county. Percent positivity: whether there is sufficient COVID-19 testing to capture the level of virus transmission.

whether there is sufficient COVID-19 testing to capture the level of virus transmission. Impact on hospitalizations: whether hospitalizations are increasing, stable, or declining.

This tool is intended to help counties determine when and how they should move from one dial level to another. The COVID-19 dial includes five levels, from least to most restrictive:

Protect Our Neighbors – Careful: Local public health agencies are able to contain surges in cases and outbreaks through testing, case investigation, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, site-specific closures, and enforcement of public health orders.

Local public health agencies are able to contain surges in cases and outbreaks through testing, case investigation, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, site-specific closures, and enforcement of public health orders. Safer at Home 1 – Cautious: Less restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2, this level is for counties with low virus transmission that have not yet achieved Protect Our Neighbors.

Less restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2, this level is for counties with low virus transmission that have not yet achieved Protect Our Neighbors. Safer at Home 2 – Concern: The baseline. While we are all still safer at home, we are also able to practice greater social distancing in our great outdoors than in confined indoor spaces.

The baseline. While we are all still safer at home, we are also able to practice greater social distancing in our great outdoors than in confined indoor spaces. Safer at Home 3 – High Risk: This is more restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2, for counties experiencing increased metrics. Action is needed, but Stay at Home may not be warranted.

This is more restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2, for counties experiencing increased metrics. Action is needed, but Stay at Home may not be warranted. Stay at Home: Everyone is required to stay at home except for grocery shopping, exercise and necessary activities. Only critical businesses are open.

In order to move from a more restrictive level to a less restrictive level, a county needs to meet and sustain the less restrictive level’s required metrics for two weeks.

For information about Colorado’s COVID dial and county status, visit the dial dashboard at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial/covid-19-dial-dashboard

Download graphics for each dial level: Protect Our Neighbors, Safer at Home 1, Safer at Home 2, Safer at Home 3, Stay at Home.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.