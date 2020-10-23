Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, October 23 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 91,572 (+1,350 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 8,557 (+79)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,124,409 (+10,610)

Deaths among cases: 2,211 (+13), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,076 (+6)

Outbreaks: 1,043 (+15)

s of today, El Paso County has reported 9,349 cases (+346) and 194 deaths (+2); Pueblo County has reported 1,762 cases (+65) and 40 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 205 cases (+5) and four deaths (unchanged).