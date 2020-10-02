Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, October 2 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 71,898 (+680 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 7,653 (+74)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 932,914 (+10,682)
Deaths among cases: 2,057 (+3), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,968 (+6)
Outbreaks: 790 (+12)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,074 cases (+47 from Thursday) and 175 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,159 cases (+13) and 37 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 177 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).

