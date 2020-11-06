Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, November 6 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 124,469 (+4,463 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 9,911 (+197)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,303,345 (+16,264)

Deaths among cases: 2,376 (+23), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,168 (+10)

Outbreaks: 1,378 (+28)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 13,304 cases (+379 from Thursday) and 208 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 2,964 cases (+138) and 53 deaths (+1); Teller County has reported 302 cases (+8) and four deaths (unchanged).