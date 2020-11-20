Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, November 20 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DENVER — According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 188,566 (+5,765 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 11,980 (+186)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,563,738 (+26,379)

Deaths among cases: 2,745 (+15), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,355 (+5)

Outbreaks: 1,873 (+20)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 21,308 cases (+907 from Thursday) and 242 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 6,110 cases (+374) and 80 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 503 cases (+20) and four deaths (unchanged).

On Tuesday, the state released a new COVID-19 dial, adding an additional color category which goes into effect on Friday, November 20: