Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, November 13 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 154,038 (+6,439 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 10,861 (+264)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 1,415,886 (+26,752)
Deaths among cases: 2,504 (+36), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,234 (unchanged)
Outbreaks: 1,597 (+25)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 17,127 cases (+891 from Thursday) and 221 deaths (+5); Pueblo County has reported 4,267 cases (+285) and 65 deaths (+4); Teller County has reported 377 cases (+20) and four deaths (unchanged).

