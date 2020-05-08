Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, May 8 evening update

FILE – In this April 28, 2020, file photo, nurse practitioner talks to a patient and holds her hand while a doctor administers an IV at Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Many African Americans watching protests calling for easing restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus see them as one more example of how their health and their rights just don’t seem to matter. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

18,827 cases* (+456 from Thursday)

3,600 hospitalized (+43)

59 counties (unchanged)

96,772 people tested** (+4,505)

960 deaths (+16)

184 outbreaks (+6)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,097 cases with 78 deaths. Pueblo County is reporting 175 cases with 12 deaths. Teller County is reporting 30 cases with two deaths.

United Way Fund Distribution Committee Awards Emergency Response & Recovery Grants

The United Way Fund Distribution Committee has awarded $95,000 in Round 1 of Emergency Response & Recovery Fund grants to the following in Southern Colorado. The following agencies received grants: Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County; Care and Share Food Bank; Catholic Charities, Diocese of Pueblo Inc., Custer County Community Sharing Center, Eastside Action Support Team, La Veta Village Inc., Mount Carmel Health, Wellness and Community Center; Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, Pueblo Rescue Mission, Senior Resource Development Agency, Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association, Tri-County Family Care Center Inc. and YWCA of Pueblo.

Pueblo Business Economic Recovery Team Conducting Third Survey

The Pueblo Business Economic Recovery Team is seeking feedback from local businesses with regard to recovery from COVID-19 crisis. The purpose of the survey is to help Pueblo BERT advocate for businesses and to keep the region economically sustainable throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The survey, which is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9QMWL2 will be open through Sunday, May 10.

Governor Extends Disaster Emergency Declaration

Governor Jared Polis today signed an executive order to extend the disaster emergency declaration for COVID-19. The order extends the state of disaster emergency and provides additional funds for response activities due to the presence of COVID-19 in Colorado. The order also extends the employment of the Colorado National Guard to support and provide planning resources to state and local as they respond to the presence of COVID-19 in the state.