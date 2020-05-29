Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, May 29 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

25,613 cases* (+492 from Thursday)

4,307 hospitalized (+53)

60 counties (unchanged)

173,300 people tested** (+6,704)

1,436 deaths (+15) among cases 1,181 (+13) deaths due to COVID-19

277 outbreaks (+5)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,674 (+38) and reporting 88 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has a total of 288 (+6) confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 5,351 is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County. The county is reporting 16 (+1) deaths.

Gov. Polis extended the Executive Order limiting evictions, foreclosures, and public utility disconnections and expediting unemployment insurance claim processing for 15 days.

The Governor signed an extension directing the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) to provide additional funds to nursing homes and other congregate care facilities that care for vulnerable older and disabled populations. This EO ensures that Coloradans have access to a safe environment and adequate health care facilities and that facilities serving the elderly and disabled have the resources necessary to protect their residents from COVID-19.

Gov. Polis also extended and amended an Executive Order temporarily suspending certain regulatory statutes, and extended Executive Orders concerning petition collection for unaffiliated and independent candidates, temporarily suspending the personal appearance requirement before notarial officers to perform notarizations, suspending certain statutes preventing the issuance of marriage licenses when county clerk and recorder offices are closed, and expanding telehealth services.

Pueblo County’s Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Extended Through June

Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is extended through June Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to test anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 (body aches, loss of sense of taste or smell, cough, difficulty breathing, fever over 100.4 degrees, chills, headache, sore throat and muscle pain) and certain groups of asymptomatic people.

The testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue) is drive-thru only and individuals must be inside an enclosed vehicle for safety. No walk-ups or motorcycles are allowed through the testing site. The site is open to neighboring counties. Everybody being tested must be able to administer the test to themselves. The first 250 individuals each day will have access to drive up testing. No physician order is required, and all testing is free.

View a video of the COVID-19 Self-Swabbing Test https://youtu.be/vsQVxsQY3jc

Messages from City of Pueblo’s Mayor

Mayor Gradisar’s weekly video message including information about the City of Pueblo’s emergency ordinance implementing a streamlined process for bars and restaurants to apply for and receive temporary permits for outdoor dining areas. View in the following link https://youtu.be/ykWdJg8iWP0

For graduation week Mayor Gradisar issued a video Mayoral Proclamation, “2020 Graduation Day”, view here https://youtu.be/rasqRS068I8