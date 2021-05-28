Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, May 28, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
2,994,838 people have been immunized by one dose (+13,500 from Thursday)
2,548,830 people have been fully immunized (+15,506)

Cases: 541,726 (+802 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 30,144 (+54)
People tested: 3,048,864 (+4,685)
Deaths among cases: 6,552 (+7)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,718 (+14)
Outbreaks: 5,403 (+6)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 70,122 cases (+171 from Thursday) and 832 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,055 cases (+25) and 396 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,819 cases (+2) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).

