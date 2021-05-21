Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, May 21, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,889,383 people have been immunized by one dose (+18,745 from Thursday)

2,440,115 people have been fully immunized (+25,218)

Cases: 536,128 (+812 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 29,680 (+78)

People tested: 3,020,257 (+4,541)

Deaths among cases: 6,497 (+19)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,632 (+14)

Outbreaks: 5,339 (+10)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 68,497 cases (unchanged from Thursday) and 825 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 18,855 cases (unchanged) and 392 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,782 cases (unchanged) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).